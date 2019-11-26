RATINGS: ABC's DANCING WITH THE STARS Finale Marks a New Season High in Adults 18-49

The live season finale of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" shot up over the prior week by double digits in Total Viewers (+18% - 7.8 million vs. 6.6 million) to draw its largest audience since its season premiere (since 9/16/19) and in Adults 18-49 (+38% - 1.1/5 vs. 0.8/4) to hit a new season high.

"DWTS" matched its year-ago finale among Adults 18-49 (1.1/4 on 11/19/18) to tie its highest rating on any night in 2 years - since the 2017 finale on 11/21/17.

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stood as Monday's No. 1 series in Total Viewers (7.8 million), topping NBC's "The Voice" by 7% (7.3 million) and Fox's "9-1-1" by 28% (6.1 million).

In fact, "DWTS" beat "The Voice" for the first time this season in Viewers (+7%) and driven by its new season high, tied "The Voice" for the first time this season in Adults 18-49 (1.1/5).





