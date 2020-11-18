RATINGS: ABC Tops Demos in Latest Wave of Premieres

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/17/20):

ABC (4.274 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the network to beat among adults 18-49 thanks to a new "The Bachelorette" (4.394 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and the launch of "Big Sky" (4.033 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

NBC (5.725 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) had to settle for second with its trio of "The Voice" (7.345 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3), "This Is Us" (6.382 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Transplant" (3.446 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8).

Next up was CBS (7.803 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with the season premieres of "NCIS" (10.062 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "FBI" (8.047 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (5.301 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.201 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up its duo of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (1.400 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #9) and "Next" (1.001 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #10).

And finally, The CW (0.540 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "Swamp Thing" (0.673 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and "Tell Me a Story" (0.406 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds

0.00% - Next

0.00% - Swamp Thing

0.00% - Tell Me a Story

-7.69% - This Is Us

-18.75% - The Bachelorette

-20.00% - Transplant

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+85.71% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Various)

+50.00% - BIG SKY (vs. Emergence)

0.00% - FBI

-10.00% - NCIS

-14.29% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: New Orleans)

-15.38% - The Voice

-20.00% - This Is Us

-50.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. Arrow)

-50.00% - Transplant (vs. New Amsterdam)

-62.50% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds (vs. The Resident)

-71.43% - Next (vs. Empire)

-80.00% - SWAMP THING (vs. The Flash)

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/19/19):

NBC (7.008 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the demo champ on Tuesday with a new "The Voice" (8.245 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) followed by the fall finales to "This Is Us" (7.265 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (5.512 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

CBS (8.897 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then claimed the silver with its trio of "NCIS" (11.012 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3), "FBI" (8.829 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.850 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8).

Next up was FOX (3.279 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with fresh installments of "The Resident" (3.899 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and "Empire" (2.660 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.117 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up originals from "The Conners" (5.645 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3), "Bless This Mess" (3.412 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10), "Mixed-ish" (2.630 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10), "Black-ish" (2.406 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10) and "Emergence" (2.303 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #14).

And finally, The CW (1.019 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed the night with new episodes from "The Flash" (1.296 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13) and "Arrow" (0.742 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - THE FLASH (vs. 11/5/19)

+20.00% - Black-ish

+16.67% - NCIS: New Orleans

+15.38% - This Is Us

+14.29% - FBI

+14.29% - New Amsterdam

+14.29% - The Resident

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - NCIS

0.00% - The Conners

0.00% - Empire

0.00% - Bless This Mess

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - Arrow (vs. 11/5/19)

-42.86% - Emergence (vs. 11/5/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+166.67% - THE RESIDENT (vs. THE GIFTED (Repeat))

+75.00% - Empire (vs. LETHAL WEAPON (Repeat))

0.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-7.14% - The Voice

-12.50% - NCIS: New Orleans

-16.67% - The Flash

-16.67% - NCIS

-16.67% - This Is Us

-20.00% - FBI

-25.00% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-27.27% - New Amsterdam

-28.57% - The Conners

-33.33% - Arrow (vs. Black Lightning)

-33.33% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-42.86% - Emergence (vs. The Rookie)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles