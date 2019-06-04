RATINGS: ABC Scores the Most Dominant Weekly Win by Any Network in 3 Months

With "The Bachelorette" and the first two games of the 2019 NBA Finals, ABC dominated the week (w/o 5/27/19) by 1.4 million viewers over its nearest competition (5.4 million vs. 3.9 million - NBC and CBS tied) and doubled runner-up NBC in Adults 18-49 (1.6/8 vs. 0.8/4). In fact, leading the week by 100% in Adults 18-49, ABC scored the biggest weekly winning advantage for any network since mid-February - since ABC won "Oscar®" week by 111% in young adults (w/o 2/18/19).

ABC delivered a resounding 6 of the Top 10 TV programs of the week in Adults 18-49 with the "NBA Finals on ABC" Games 1 and 2 tying for the No. 1 position: "NBA Finals on ABC-GM1" and "NBA Finals on ABC-GM2" tied at No. 1, "NBA Countdown-GM1" - No. 5, "The Bachelorette SP" - No. 6, "Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night 1" and "NBA Countdown-GM2" tied at No. 10. In addition, ABC's coverage of the 2019 NBA FINALS produced the week's Top 2 most-watched TV shows overall with Game 2 and Game 1, respectively.

In viewers and young adults, ABC marked its strongest week in more than 3 months - since w/o 2/18/19.

WEEK NO. 36: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS

No.1 ABC 1.6 No.1 ABC 5,370,000

No.2 NBC 0.8 No.2 NBC 3,920,000

No.3 FOX 0.5 No.3 CBS 3,910,000

No.4 CBS 0.4 No.4 FOX 2,030,000

No.5 CW 0.2 No.5 CW 650,000

