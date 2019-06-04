RATINGS: ABC Scores the Most Dominant Weekly Win by Any Network in 3 Months
With "The Bachelorette" and the first two games of the 2019 NBA Finals, ABC dominated the week (w/o 5/27/19) by 1.4 million viewers over its nearest competition (5.4 million vs. 3.9 million - NBC and CBS tied) and doubled runner-up NBC in Adults 18-49 (1.6/8 vs. 0.8/4). In fact, leading the week by 100% in Adults 18-49, ABC scored the biggest weekly winning advantage for any network since mid-February - since ABC won "Oscar®" week by 111% in young adults (w/o 2/18/19).
ABC delivered a resounding 6 of the Top 10 TV programs of the week in Adults 18-49 with the "NBA Finals on ABC" Games 1 and 2 tying for the No. 1 position: "NBA Finals on ABC-GM1" and "NBA Finals on ABC-GM2" tied at No. 1, "NBA Countdown-GM1" - No. 5, "The Bachelorette SP" - No. 6, "Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night 1" and "NBA Countdown-GM2" tied at No. 10. In addition, ABC's coverage of the 2019 NBA FINALS produced the week's Top 2 most-watched TV shows overall with Game 2 and Game 1, respectively.
-
In viewers and young adults, ABC marked its strongest week in more than 3 months - since w/o 2/18/19.
WEEK NO. 36: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS
No.1 ABC 1.6 No.1 ABC 5,370,000
No.2 NBC 0.8 No.2 NBC 3,920,000
No.3 FOX 0.5 No.3 CBS 3,910,000
No.4 CBS 0.4 No.4 FOX 2,030,000
Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 5/27/19.