RATINGS: ABC Ranks Number One on Monday for the 6th Straight Week

With 2-year highs for "Bachelor in Paradise," ABC ranked No. 1 on Monday night for the 6th consecutive week among Adults 18-49 (1.0/5), dominating its closest competition by 43% (NBC = 0.7/4). In addition, ABC edged out runner-up NBC to stand as the night's most-watched network (+3% - 4.1 million vs. 4.0 million).

In its third week, ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+12% - 4.8 million vs. 4.3 million) and Adults 18-49 (+8% - 1.3/7 vs. 1.2/6) to attract its largest overall audience and match its highest-rated telecast in 2 years - since 8/28/17.

"BIP" stood as Monday's No. 1 TV show for the 3rd week running in Adults 18-49 (1.3/7) and topped NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" as the night's most-watched program (+7% - 4.8 million vs. 4.5 million).

"Bachelor in Paradise" improved over the comparable third Monday telecast from last summer (4.6 million and 1.2/6 on 8/27/18) in both Viewers (+4%) and Adults 18-49 (+8%).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 8/19/19.





