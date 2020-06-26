RATINGS: ABC Originals Remain on Top on Thursday

ABC (3.603 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) was once again Thursday's top draw with its trio of "Holey Moley" (3.929 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1), "Don't" (3.478 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.403 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

CBS (3.431 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) remained the silver draw with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (4.794 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "The Unicorn" (3.352 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "Mom" (3.652 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5), the finale of "Broke" (3.560 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "SWAT" (2.613 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Next up was NBC (2.306 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with originals from "Council of Dads" (2.967 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Blindspot" (1.891 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.059 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.171 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up new episodes of "Celebrity Watch Party" (1.403 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Labor of Love" (0.938 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13).

And finally, The CW (0.513 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with fresh installments from "Burden of Truth" (0.592 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "In the Dark" (0.434 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Council of Dads

+20.00% - To Tell the Truth

+16.67% - Don't

0.00% - Holey Moley

0.00% - Blindspot

0.00% - Burden of Truth

0.00% - In the Dark

-20.00% - Broke

-25.00% - Celebrity Watch Party

-33.33% - Labor of Love

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. Reef Break)

+16.67% - Don't (vs. Family Food Fight)

-20.00% - Broke (vs. Life in Pieces)

-22.22% - Holey Moley

-50.00% - Burden of Truth (vs. iZombie)

-50.00% - In the Dark

-57.14% - CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY (vs. MasterChef)

-66.67% - LABOR OF LOVE (vs. Spin the Wheel)

-77.78% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. NBC News Democratic Candidates Debate)

-83.33% - Blindspot (vs. NBC News Democratic Candidates Debate)

