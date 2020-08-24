RATINGS: ABC Leads Sunday Demos; CBS Tops Total Viewers

Here are the highlights of the 18 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (8/23/20).

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

ABC (3.754 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) was the demo champ on a competitive Sunday with its mix of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.729 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "The Ticket: The First Interview - A Special Edition of 20/20" (5.133 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3), "Press Your Luck" (2.666 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Match Game" (2.486 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

CBS (4.046 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) was a close second with its lineup of "60 Minutes" (7.122 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "Big Brother 22" (4.176 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2.340 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.546 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Next up was NBC (1.883 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) and its duo of "Cannonball" (2.101 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and the "NHL Playoffs: Boston at Tampa Bay" (1.810 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.710 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) again served up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (0.907 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Duncanville" (0.562 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "The Simpsons" (0.736 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Bless the Harts" (0.568 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Bob's Burgers" (0.666 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Family Guy" (0.822 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, a new "Fridge Wars" (0.379 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and a repeat "Supernatural" (0.252 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) closed out the night for The CW (0.316 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - Fridge Wars

-16.67% - 60 Minutes

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Fridge Wars (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

0.00% - 60 Minutes

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 22

-12.50% - The Ticket: The First Interview - A Special Edition of 20/20 (vs. Celebrity Family Feud)

Here are the highlights of the 19 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (8/25/19):

NBC (5.044 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday with a repeat "America's Got Talent" (3.476 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5) and its coverage of "NFL Preseason: Pittsburgh at Tennessee" (5.566 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1).

Second place then went to ABC (4.404 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) with its mix of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.575 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.124 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (4.424 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.494 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was CBS (4.428 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its lineup of "60 Minutes" (6.925 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #8), "Big Brother 21" (4.721 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), the departing "Instinct" (3.425 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #9) and a repeat "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2.640 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.777 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up "Last Man Standing" (0.982 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13), another "Last Man Standing" (1.045 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13), "The Simpsons" (0.900 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10), "What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage" (0.460 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16), "Family Guy" (0.741 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and another "What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage" (0.534 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13).

And finally, repeats of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.692 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16), "Masters of Illusion" (0.627 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) and "Masters of Illusion" (0.562 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) rounded out the night on The CW (0.643 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - To Tell the Truth

0.00% - Celebrity Family Feud

0.00% - The $100,000 Pyramid

0.00% - WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE (vs. 8/4/19)

-15.38% - BIG BROTHER 21

-20.00% - Instinct

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Instinct (vs. Bull (Repeat))

-25.00% - To Tell the Truth

-26.67% - BIG BROTHER 21

-27.27% - Celebrity Family Feud

-33.33% - The $100,000 Pyramid

-66.67% - WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE - 9:30 (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

-83.33% - WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE - 8:30 (vs. Bob's Burgers (Repeat))

