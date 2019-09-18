RATINGS: ABC Is Summer's Number One Network in Adults 18-49 for the First Time in 24 Years

With one week left to count in Summer 2019, ABC ranks as the No. 1 network among Adults 18-49 (1.0/5 - tie with NBC), marking the first time the Net has ranked No. 1 during the summer in 24 years - since Summer 1995. In addition, ABC is the summer's No. 1 network with Adults 18-34 and across all key Women demos.

ABC's "The Bachelorette" (+5%) and "Bachelor in Paradise-Mon" (+6%) are the only two broadcast series to improve over the prior summer with Adults 18-49.

ABC holds even versus the comparable 16 weeks last summer in Adults 18-49, while CBS (-25%) and NBC (-17%) are down by double digits.

ABC's "The Bachelorette" ranks as the summer's No. 1 TV series among Adults 18-49 (2.1/11), topping NBC's "America's Got Talent" (2.0/10). This marks the first time ever that "The Bachelorette" has ranked as the No. 1 series of the summer in Adults 18-49.

ABC claims 3 of the Top 4 TV series this summer in Adults 18-49, including the summer's No. 1 series with "The Bachelorette": "The Bachelorette" (2.1/11) - No. 1, "Bachelor in Paradise-Mon" (1.8/9) - No. 3 and "Bachelor in Paradise-Tue" (1.6/8) - No. 4.

ABC ranks No. 1 on 4 of 7 nights during the week this summer among Adults 18-49: Monday, Thursday (tie), Friday and Saturday. In fact, ABC's Monday night is the highest-rated night in prime time this summer in Adults 18-49 (1.8/9), topping runner-up NBC's Tuesday night with "America's Got Talent" (1.7/9).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Most Current Program Ratings for Summer 2019 (5/27/19-9/15/19) and National Live+7 Day Program Ratings for Summer 2018 (5/28/18-9/16/18). Series rankings based on regularly scheduled programming, excludes specials.





