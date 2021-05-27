RATINGS: ABC Is Season's No. 1 Entertainment Network for 2nd Year in a Row in Adults 18-49

During the 2020-2021 season, ABC ranks as the season's No. 1 entertainment network for the 2nd year in a row among Adults 18-49 (0.9/6) excluding sports programming, leading Fox by 13% (0.8/5), NBC by 29% (0.7/5) and CBS by 29% (0.7/4). In fact, ABC has delivered back-to-back No. 1 finishes based on entertainment programming for the first time in at least 25 years in Adults 18-49.

ABC has ranked or tied as the No. 1 entertainment network in 23 of the 35 weeks of the season to date with Adults 18-49, up from its 16 weekly wins last season.

ABC stands as the No. 1 entertainment network this season on 4 of the 7 days of the week among Adults 18-49, ranking No. 1 on more nights of the week than any other network: Monday (1.1/7), Tuesday (1.0/6-tie), Thursday (1.2/7) and Friday (0.7/5). In fact, ABC's Thursday ties Fox's Wednesday as the highest-rated night of the week in Adults 18-49 (1.2/7).

ABC claims 3 of the season's Top 5 entertainment programs with Adults 18-49, marking the most for any network: "The Bachelor" (1.8/11) and "The Bachelorette" (1.8/10) tie for No. 3 and "Grey's Anatomy" (1.7/11) - No. 5.

ABC delivers the season's No. 1 entertainment series on Monday with "The Bachelor" (1.8/11) and on Thursday with "Grey's Anatomy" (1.7/11), and the No. 1 program on Friday with "Shark Tank" (0.9/6-tie) among Adults 18-49.

ABC has 4 of Top 10 highest-rated new series this season among Adults 18-49, marking the most for any network: "Big Sky" (1.1/8) - No. 4, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (1.0/6) - No. 5, while "The Chase" (0.9/5) and "Supermarket Sweep" (0.9/5) tie for No. 6.

ABC's "Big Sky" was the No. 1 new series of the fall in both Total Viewers (8.1 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.4/9).

ABC claims the season's Top 2 highest-rated series on TV among Women 18-34 with "The Bachelorette" (2.6/20) - No. 1 and "The Bachelor" (2.4/20) - No. 2 (tie).

Photo Credit: ABC