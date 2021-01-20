RATINGS: '20/20' Is Friday's No. 1 Program in Adults 18-49

"20/20" stood as Friday's No. 1 program in Adults 18-49, tied with ABC's "Shark Tank." In addition, "20/20" ranked No. 1 in its 9:00-11:00 p.m. time period in Adults 25-54 (0.9/5).

For the 2nd week in a row, "20/20" improved week to week (vs. 1/8/21) in Total Viewers (+14% - 4.2 million vs. 3.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (+17% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.6/4), hitting season highs in both measures. In fact, "20/20" drew its largest overall audience and matched its best Adults 18-49 performance in 10 months - since 3/20/20.

"20/20" grew by double digits year to year (vs. 1/17/20) in Total Viewers (+31% - 4.2 million vs. 3.2 million), Adults 18-49 (+40% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (+13% - 0.9/5 vs. 0.8/3).

Season to date, "20/20" is up in Total Viewers (+3% - 3.1 million vs. 3.0 million) compared to same point last season.

"20/20" provided new insight into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey through the eyes of legendary detective Lou Smit, who dedicated his life to substantiating the Ramsey family's innocence.

