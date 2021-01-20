Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: '20/20' Is Friday's No. 1 Program in Adults 18-49

See ratings highlights below.

Jan. 20, 2021  
"20/20" stood as Friday's No. 1 program in Adults 18-49, tied with ABC's "Shark Tank." In addition, "20/20" ranked No. 1 in its 9:00-11:00 p.m. time period in Adults 25-54 (0.9/5).

For the 2nd week in a row, "20/20" improved week to week (vs. 1/8/21) in Total Viewers (+14% - 4.2 million vs. 3.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (+17% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.6/4), hitting season highs in both measures. In fact, "20/20" drew its largest overall audience and matched its best Adults 18-49 performance in 10 months - since 3/20/20.

"20/20" grew by double digits year to year (vs. 1/17/20) in Total Viewers (+31% - 4.2 million vs. 3.2 million), Adults 18-49 (+40% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (+13% - 0.9/5 vs. 0.8/3).

Season to date, "20/20" is up in Total Viewers (+3% - 3.1 million vs. 3.0 million) compared to same point last season.

"20/20" provided new insight into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey through the eyes of legendary detective Lou Smit, who dedicated his life to substantiating the Ramsey family's innocence.

ABC News' "20/20" is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader in the long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, "20/20" features hard-hitting investigative reports, in-depth coverage of high-profile trials, unforgettable, character-driven stories and exclusive newsmaker interviews. In conjunction with ABC Audio, "20/20" produced top true crime podcasts "A Killing on the Cape" and "Cutthroat Inc." "20/20" airs Fridays from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and is available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.



