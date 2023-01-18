RAIN DOGS Comedy Series to Premiere on HBO Max in March

The eight-episode HBO original comedy series RAIN DOGS, from BBC One and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, debuts MONDAY, MARCH 6 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

From the brilliant new voice of Cash Carraway, RAIN DOGS is an unconventional love story between a working class single mum, her 10-year-old daughter, and a privileged gay man.

The dark comedy stars Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role, as a dysfunctional family on the fringes of society attempting to go straight in a crooked world.

RAIN DOGS is an HBO and BBC One co-production; written and created by Cash Carraway who also serves as executive producer; executive producers, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris, Jo McClellan for BBC One; co-producer, Henrietta Colvin for Sid Gentle Films Ltd; producer, Ciara McIlvenny; directors, Richard Laxton and Jennifer Perrott.