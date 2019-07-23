RADIOACTIVE Starring Rosamund Pike to be TIFF Closing Night Gala Presentation

TIFF Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente announced today that Radioactive, the Marie and Pierre Curie biopic directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis), will be the Closing Night Gala Presentation of the 44th Toronto International Film Festival® . The film will make its World Premiere at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14.

This true story of epic proportions explores the love, passion, and scientific breakthroughs that surrounded Marie Curie's extraordinary life and her enduring legacy, which has shaped some of the defining moments of the 20th century. Radioactive s tars Rosamund Pike as the two-time Nobel Prize-winning scientist and follows her passionate romance and groundbreaking discoveries with fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley).

After meeting in Paris in the late 19th c entury, Marie and Pierre marry, raise two daughters, and change the Science world forever with their discovery of polonium and radium. The pair's discoveries led to them both winning a Nobel Prize in 1903. Marie was the first woman ever to attain the esteemed award.

"Marie Curie was a revolutionary, both as a scientist and as a woman in science," said Bailey, TIFF Co-Head and Artistic Director. "Her story deserves the vital, contemporary treatment Radioactive delivers. Marjane Satrapi's singular voice as a filmmaker always surprises; here, she guides the always outstanding Rosamund Pike to one of her strongest performances, capturing the brilliance and fire of a remarkable mind."

"I love that we are closing off the Festival with a story helmed by a woman about a strong woman at the forefront," said Vicente, TIFF Co-Head and Executive Director. "Rosamund Pike gives an unforgettable performance as the legendary scientist. Her nuanced performance illustrates the struggle Curie endured that ultimately led to her defying all the odds. The role demanded a strong lead, and Pike has delivered."

"Radioactive will be the third of my works to show here in Toronto. For me it is third time lucky,"said Satrapi. "This film is a celebration of Madame Curie - an extraordinary woman - and its message could not be more timely. To be invited to be the Closing Night Gala is both a great honour and a perfect way to present our film to the world."

The film is based on the graphic novel by Lauren Redniss, Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie, A Tale of Love and Fallout. Supporting cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Curie's daughter and Aneurin Barnard as Paul Langevin, Marie's lover later in life.

Radioactive is produced by Shoebox Films' Paul Webster ( Atonement, E astern Promises) , in association with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, co-chairmen of the BAFTA Award-winning production company Working Title Films ( The Darkest Hour , T he Theory of Everything, Rush) . STUDIOCANAL and Amazon Studios co-financed the feature film, which was filmed on location in Budapest.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5-15, 2019.

Photo credit: Courtesy of TIFF





