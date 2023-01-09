Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RABBIT HOLE Series to Premiere on Paramount+ In March

RABBIT HOLE Series to Premiere on Paramount+ In March

The eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26 with two episodes.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Paramount+ TODAY announced the premiere date for RABBIT HOLE and released the series teaser art. Produced by CBS Studios, the eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26 with two episodes.

New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on the following day Monday, March 27 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

The news was REVEALED by RABBIT HOLE showrunners, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, during Paramount+'s Television Critics Association presentation. The RABBIT HOLE panel also included series stars Kiefer Sutherland, Meta Golding, Enid Graham and Rob Yang.

In RABBIT HOLE, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

In addition to Sutherland, RABBIT HOLE features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance ("Game of Thrones") as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding ("Empire") as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham ("Mare of Easttown") as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner ("Ozark") as Valence, Walt Klink ("Arctic Circle") as The Intern and Rob Yang ("Succession") as Edward Homm.

Sutherland serves as executive producer for RABBIT HOLE, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This Is Us," "WeCrashed"), Charlie Gogolak ("The Sinner," "WeCrashed"), Suzan Bymel ("Designated Survivor") and Hunt Baldwin ("Longmire," "The Closer").

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Streaming Network for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
PITCH PERFECT Series Scores Second Season Renewal at Peacock Photo
PITCH PERFECT Series Scores Second Season Renewal at Peacock
Peacock’s #1 comedy PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN has been renewed for a second season. The series is based on the hit franchise from Universal Pictures and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Season one featured stars Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.
VIDEO: Peacock Releases AMBER: THE GIRL BEHIND THE ALERT Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Peacock Releases AMBER: THE GIRL BEHIND THE ALERT Trailer
Peacock hsd announced its latest Original documentary Amber: The Girl Behind The Alert, the true story of the life and aftermath of the kidnapping of Amber Hagerman. The documentary film based on the girl whose tragedy inspired the Amber Alert, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock. Watch the new video trailer now!
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release Photo
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release
Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ February 1.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In TeaserVIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In Teaser
January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
Ryan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In MarchRyan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In March
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
Big Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen PalmerBig Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen Palmer
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
share