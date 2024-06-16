Quiver Distribution Acquires North American Rights For Nicki Micheaux's SUMMER OF VIOLENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights for American filmmaker Nicki Micheaux's coming-of-age love story about a young poet who uses her art to speak out in 1993 in Denver, during a period of violent crime in the city known as the Summer Of Violence. The film is set to be released in theaters in the US on August 23rd with VOD and Digital to follow in October.

Micheaux's gritty directorial debut from her own script was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Austin Film Festival (2023), and was also warmly received at Heartland, Denver, Tallgrass International and Downtown LA Film festivals (all in 2023), the two latter festivals recognizing the film with ‘Best Picture', ‘Audience Award' and ‘Outstanding First Feature' awards respectively. The film will next appear at the popular BLACK GIRLS ROCK!Film Festival June 21-23 in Atlanta, GA.

The lead cast includes Kasey Inez, Jahking Guillory, Madhulika Krishnan, Pedro Correa, and Damon Gupton. Micheaux produced with Efuru Flowers, Maureen P. Motley, Sean Riggs, Stelio Savante and Brian Mitchell. The Executive Producers are Nicki Micheaux, Johnny Wimbrey, Brian Mitchell, Nicki Micheaux, Sonya Marchand, Crystal Wimbrey, Psalms Wimbrey and Hannah Wimbrey. The deal was brokered by producers Micheaux and Savante on behalf of the film, and by Larry Greenberg on behalf of Quiver. The film was represented by attorney Dimiter Nikolov.

Nicki Micheaux says, “I'm thrilled to have found the film a home with Quiver. To have distributors who are passionate about the film and believe in its appeal to a wide audience is exciting. We can't wait to get this film into the world and in front of audiences.”

“Nicki has created a poignant character study in her feature length directorial debut,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “We are proud to be partnering with such a creative and talented force.”

About "Summer of Violence”:

"Summer of Violence" is a coming of age love story set during the turbulent summer of 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Directed by Nicki Micheaux, the film has received critical acclaim, won Best Picture at the DTLA Film Festival, earned the Outstanding First Feature award at the Tallgrass Film Festival, and been nominated for the Narrative Jury Award at the Austin Film Festival.The film stars Kasey Inez, Jahking Guillory, Madhulika Krishnan, Pedro Correa, and Damon Gupton.The film is produced by Nicki Micheaux, Efuru Flowers, Sean Riggs, Maureen Mottley, Brian Mitchell, and Stelio Savante. Executive Producers are Johnny Wimbrey, Brian Mitchell, Nicki Micheaux, Sonya Marchand, Crystal Wimbrey, Psalms Wimbrey, Hannah Wimbrey.

About Nicki Micheaux:

Nicki Micheaux is a seasoned actress known for her remarkable work in television series, including "Lincoln Heights," "In The Dark," and "The Shield." With her directorial debut, "Summer of Violence," she has transitioned to become a talented filmmaker, receiving accolades and recognition for her storytelling prowess.

About Quiver Distribution

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. Founded by entertainment industry veterans Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, Quiver Distribution focuses on curating a highly selective film slate from both established and emerging talent, allowing for distinctly tailored campaigns and a filmmaker first approach.

The company recently produced and released the Louise Archambault drama Irena's Vow with Sophie Nélisse and Dougray Scott which had its World Premiere at TIFF 2023, and the Mario Van Peebles western Outlaw Posse that premiered at the Pan African Film Festival earlier this year. Past releases include the Dolph Lundgren film Wanted Man, the action/thriller Lights Out with Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer, Jaime King, Dermot Mulroney and Scott Adkins, and Night Shift starring Phoebe Tonkin, Madison Hu and Lamorne Morris. Upcoming releases include the Jennifer Esposito crime drama and festival favorite Fresh Kills, the return of Chuck Norris in Agent Recon and Freddie Prinze Jr in the thriller The Girl in the Pool.

