Quincy Tyler Bernstine Discusses Her Role In Hulu's FURIOUS On GMA

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Quincy Tyler Bernstine sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her role in Hulu's crime thriller FURIOUS, a series that has drawn praise from both critics and viewers since its release. The appearance gave Bernstine a national platform to talk through her part in the show and reflect on the response it has generated.

FURIOUS follows an FBI agent tracking a female serial killer, a premise that has become a central hook for the series' marketing and press coverage. Bernstine's appearance adds her perspective to a show that has already brought its cast and creator together for previous conversations about the story's tense, cat-and-mouse dynamic.

The series continues to generate attention through character-driven moments, including clips spotlighting figures such as Danny and Catherine, the calculating killer at the center of the plot. Bernstine's comments on GMA give audiences another window into how the people making the show view its characters and the reception it has received.

FURIOUS is streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Bernstine's discussion follows a related GMA appearance in which the stars and creator of FURIOUS broke down the show's premise and central tension for viewers.

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