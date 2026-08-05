Shaboozey Reveals New Album Story and Why He Cast Ciara Miller in 'Cowgirl' Video

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Shaboozey opened up about the concept behind his new album and the casting of his latest music video during a behind-the-scenes segment on TODAY ahead of his Citi Concert performance. The Grammy Award-winning country star spoke with the show's cameras as he moved from Studio 1A to the Plaza, discussing his new record, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, and the storytelling that shapes its world.

Shaboozey detailed his love of narrative-driven music and explained how a companion comic book expands the universe introduced on the album. He also named some of the Western films and comics that influenced this new creative era, giving fans insight into the visual and thematic references behind the project.

The conversation turned to the 'Cowgirl' music video, with Shaboozey explaining what led him to cast Ciara Miller in the role of Cherie Lee, the character at the center of the album's storyline. The segment captured candid, lighthearted moments backstage, including a surprise PB&J sandwich, as Shaboozey prepared for his live performance.

The appearance was part of TODAY's ongoing series of backstage segments tied to its Citi Concert performances, offering a glimpse of Shaboozey's morning before he took the stage. The interview gave viewers a closer look at the ideas driving his current musical era just before the live set.

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