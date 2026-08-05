Tim Robbins Reveals SILO Plot Twist Details, Poker Nights With Common

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Tim Robbins stopped by TODAY to discuss the latest shocking twist on his Apple TV sci-fi series SILO, walking hosts through where the story is headed after the most recent episode upended expectations for viewers. Robbins also used the appearance to pull back the curtain on his off-screen friendship with co-star Common, revealing the two kept up a standing poker night throughout production.

Robbins described the weekly games as a Friday night ritual on set, and he could not resist needling his co-star about his suspiciously strong results at the table. "He won a lot. And he'd said he's never played poker before. I'm accusing him of crazy luck," Robbins said, laughing off the possibility that Common was simply a natural.

Beyond the SILO talk, Robbins gave viewers a preview of a personal project set to launch this September: a new website where he plans to share archival photos and videos spanning his career, including material from Howard the Duck. The site promises a look back at decades of his work for fans eager to revisit his earlier film history.

Robbins' TODAY appearance echoes a similar sit-down covered previously, in which he broke down the same twist and the same poker tradition with Common. Tim Robbins Talks SILO Twist, Weekly Poker Nights With Common offers additional detail on his comments about the show's direction and his upcoming archival website.

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