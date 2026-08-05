Yeonjun Performs 'Vanilla' From New Album On GMA Summer Concert Series

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Yeonjun brought his single 'Vanilla' to GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Summer Concert Series, delivering a live performance of the track pulled from his new album, No Labels: Part Two. The appearance placed the K-pop star in front of the morning show's audience as part of its ongoing concert programming.

'Vanilla' serves as a featured cut from No Labels: Part Two, the latest solo project Yeonjun is currently promoting. The performance gave viewers a direct look at the song in a live setting, showcasing the material from the new release.

The GMA Summer Concert Series appearance ties directly into the rollout of No Labels: Part Two, with Yeonjun using the national television platform to introduce the song to a broader audience beyond his existing fan base.

The segment aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's summer concert lineup, which has featured a range of musical performers taking the stage for the morning program's live audience and viewers at home.

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