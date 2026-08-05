Hannah Stocking Weighs In on AI Taking Over Comedy on GOOD NIGHT

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Hannah Stocking sat down with host Ben Gleib on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB to answer a question aimed squarely at her career: whether artificial intelligence has changed the game for the kind of practical-effects-driven comedy videos she has built her name on. The interview took an unplanned turn partway through, with both Stocking and Gleib losing track of the original question once the conversation shifted to her heels coming off mid-segment.

Stocking has built a following of 74 million people online, making her one of the most prominent internet comedy figures to appear on the show. She has been a recurring guest on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, previously walking Gleib through the labor behind her viral video montages and sharing unexpected personal stories on the program.

The AI question gets at the core of Stocking's comedic identity, since her videos have long relied on practical effects and hands-on production rather than digital shortcuts. Her appearances on the show have often blended that behind-the-scenes insight with off-the-cuff tangents, and this conversation followed that same pattern before veering off course entirely.

Stocking's history on the program includes a Nightcap segment where she told Gleib the meaning of life is her mom after a series of wrong answers during a rapid-fire question round, underscoring the loose, unscripted energy that tends to define her visits to the show.

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