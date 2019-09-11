Quibi Will Produce a News Show for Millennials With BBC News

Deadline reports that new short-form video streaming platform, Quibi, will partner with BBC News in creating an international news show for millennials, expected to premiere this upcoming April.

Quibi was created by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman.

"The unique video news product will offer the most interesting news from around the world, drawing on the BBC's global network of reporters, along with its 100-year history of impartial and authentic storytelling, ensuring that Quibi's users can stay up-to-date with all of the most important stories," Quibi said.

"Since the BBC began life as a start-up in 1922 we have been focused on two things: innovating to reach our audiences in new ways; and providing trustworthy news and entertainment of the highest quality," said CEO of BBC Global News Jim Egan. "Technology is changing constantly, as is the world at large and we're delighted to be working with an innovative new player like Quibi to bring young audiences a daily made-for-mobile global news update of the highest quality from our unparalleled network of international correspondents and experts."

"BBC News is one of the most respected news brands around the globe, and in particular for millennials in America today," said Katzenberg. "We're proud to partner with them to create a daily international news report for Quibi."

