Quentin Tarantino Will Not Re-Cut ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD to Appease China's Censorship Rules

According to The Hollywood Reporter, regulators in China pulled Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a week before it was set to premiere.

It is speculated to have been pulled due to the portrayal of Bruce Lee, who is of Chinese descent.

Sources close to Beijing-based Bona Film Group and China's Film Bureau say Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, made an appeal to China's National Film Administration, asking that it demand changes to her father's portrayal, stating that it does not resemble the real-life man and is a caricature.

Another source says that the film is being pulled due to violence.

However, Tarantino has no intention of recutting the film to appease the censors. It is being reported that he is taking a "take-it-or-leave-it" stance.

The film was originally set to release in China on October 25.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age.

