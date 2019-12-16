Quentin Tarantino May Step Away from STAR TREK Film

Deadline reports that Quentin Tarantino may step away from his upcoming "Star Trek" film.

The film would have been R-rated, and would have been produced alongside JJ Abrams. Mark L. Smith was writing the script.

"I might be steering away from it, but we'll see," Tarantino told Deadline. "I haven't completely decided, or talked to anyone involved. Nothing is official."

Tarantino's most recent film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," has been critically-acclaimed. The film stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino.

The film would have surrounded James T. Kirk in particular.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories