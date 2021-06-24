Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Launches YouTube Channel

Jonathan Van Ness has launched his official YouTube channel, JVN Beauty! The host, author, hairstylist and self-care guru's channel will feature a wide-range of content that invites viewers to join Van Ness on a journey of beauty, hair, self-discovery, self-care, and more.

In his videos, Van Ness will share everything from skincare routines and hair care tutorials to self-care tips, and will also feature cameos from family, friends and some of our favorite cats! The channel will be an inclusive exploration of Van Ness' philosophy that beauty is as much an INSIDE JOB as it is an outside job and, in this space, all are welcome!

"I'm so excited to launch my new YouTube channel, JVN Beauty, with everyone," said Van Ness. "I've learned so much from so many people throughout my career in the beauty industry. I wanted to create a space to share and learn together about hair, skincare and beauty, both inside and out. For this first season, I'm featuring a very small group of people I've been with through the last six months and as the world continues to open, I can't wait to do more hair with more people! I'm also going to be giving you a glimpse into some of the most exciting projects I've been working on, and I can't wait to share this journey with you!"

The first episode of Van Ness' channel is available TODAY and will continue to be released weekly every Thursday.

Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, and hairstylist to the stars. He stars on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning reboot series Queer Eye, where he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate. Jonathan's podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, is a weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about. The podcast was named one of the Top Podcasts of 2018 by Time Magazine, won the iHeart Radio Award for Best LGBTQ Podcast, and was a 2020 People's Choice Award nominee for Best Pop Podcast. Jonathan recently completed his first worldwide comedy tour "Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing," which included a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall in NYC, as well as stops in London, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

In September 2019, he released his revelatory memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love, now a New York Times Best-Seller. Over The Top won the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoir & Autobiography and was named a must-read book by The New York Times, TIME Magazine and NPR to name a few. He recently released his first children's picture book, Peanut Goes For The Gold, about a gender non-binary guinea pig who does everything with their own personal flare.

Later this year, in a move that aims to de-gender and revolutionize the haircare industry, Van Ness will launch a new clean haircare brand through a partnership with Amyris, Inc., a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients. The partnership with Van Ness will be Amyris' first venture into haircare, further expanding Amyris' leadership in the Clean Beauty space with its growing family of brands including BiossanceTM skincare for which Van Ness serves as a celebrity ambassador.

JVN Hair will have unparalleled ingredient efficacy, truly clean formulas and packaging, with genuine inclusivity. The new brand, which focuses on addressing hair health needs, will feature a proprietary Amyris ingredient, hemi-squalane, a powerfully-hydrating silicone-alternative that is effective across all hair textures, which delivers the best performance and is environmentally friendly.

Join JVN on YouTube on June 24th and weekly every Thursday for a new video. Be sure to subscribe! youtube.com/jvn

Photo Credit: Jonathan Van Ness