Quarters of Change to Embark on the Portraits Tour (Part One) This Spring

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning Wednesday, February 7th at 10:am local and general on-sale begins Friday, February 9th at 10:00am local time.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
Photo: WICKED Movie Musical Wraps Production; See Cynthia Erivo 'Defy Gravity' as Elphaba Photo 3 Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center Photo 4 MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper Coming to Lincoln Center

Quarters of Change to Embark on the Portraits Tour (Part One) This Spring

One of New York City's fastest rising rock bands, Quarters of Change, have announced plans for a North American headline tour in support of their brand new sophomore studio album Portraits.

The Portraits Tour will kick off on April 7 in Boston, MA, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 29 in Phoenix, AZ. Notably, this tour will be the band's first time performing outside the US, with scheduled shows in Montreal and Toronto.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning Wednesday, February 7th at 10:am local and general on-sale begins Friday, February 9th at 10:00am local time. Tickets for the tour will be available HERE. Additionally, Quarters of Change are scheduled to appear at major US festivals including Shaky Knees, Governors Ball, and more. 

Portraits was released in January and is available HERE via 300 Entertainment. The album arrived to widespread critical acclaim, with UPROXX declaring, “With electrifying chords and resounding guitars, Quarters Of Change is bringing rock music to a whole new generation."

Local Wolves dubbed it their best work to date, leading New York's alt-rock resurgence. Silent Radio also praised the band's aggressively vulnerable storytelling, and Disaster Magazine hailed "Portraits" as an unparalleled sonic experience, exceeding all expectations.

After decamping to Woodstock, NY, for two weeks, the band left with their most collaborative, exposed-nerve writing to date; something with a piece of each of them etched into it. Where their last album Into The Rift was staring into the dark tunnel ahead, Portraits is close to the other side, with the band surfacing for some light.

The band continued to put themselves to THE TEST by self-producing this body of work back in NYC, joined by a handful of collaborators including GRAMMY Award winning producers Mikey Freedom Hart (Jon Batiste, Taylor Swift, Bleachers, Lana Del Rey) and Dave Tozer (John Legend, JAY-Z), in addition to fellow artist Charlie Burg and producer Brandon Shoop. 

“The album is made up of individualized fragments that provide different perspectives and create their own little vignettes,” shares frontman Ben Roter. “I think of each fragment as a portrait, reflecting a separate emotion or moment. Overall, it dives into themes of addiction, isolation and exploration.”

To celebrate the release of Portraits, Quarters of Change hosted an event at Fotografiska Museum in New York with fans, their team, and everyone else who helped bring Portraits to life. At the party, the band premiered their album documentary, Portraits of a New York City Rock Band. Directed by longtime creative collaborator Amyas Ryan, the documentary shows the behind the scenes of the 14 days in the woods writing, 47 shows, 26 states, 3 festivals, and 10,000 miles that led to this album — Watch

The band also just unveiled an official visual for “Tightrope.” Directed by Oliver Pearson across Manhattan and Brooklyn, Quarters of Change don't pull their punches in this blow-by-blow cut. Training in the streets and taking it to the ring, the visual matches the song's intensity and combativeness — Watch

In the tailend of last year, Quarters of Change sold out their headline tour while releasing singles from the album. In December, the band played to a sold out NYC crowd at their Webster Hall homecoming show. Live performance videos can be watched here of “Heaven Bound” and “What I Wanted.” At their Albany arena show, the Jonas Brothers brought Quarters of Change out to perform “T Love,” introducing the band to a whole new, ravenous fanbase.

Quarters of Change Tour Dates

April 07, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 12, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

April 13, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Le Ministère

April 20, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

April 21, 2024 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

April 25, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey 

April 26, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Independent 

April 28, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage

April 29, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

May 04, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival *

*Festival appearance

ABOUT QUARTERS OF CHANGE

Anchored by a mutual predisposition for unpredictability, Quarters of Change fuse together a signature hybrid of nineties-style alternative hooks, crunchy space rock soundscapes, and strutting seventies grooves. After piling up millions of streams, selling out shows, and inciting critical applause, the New York City quartet — Ben Acker (guitar, bass, synths), Attila Anrather (drums), Jasper Harris (guitars, bass, synths), and Ben Roter (vocals, guitar).

Leaning on an unspoken musical language of their own, forged by years of cutting their teeth together, sneaking into shows they were once too young to play and practicing in the basement of their old high school, Quarters of Change very clearly have a lifelong bond that has created their own breed of alternative rock with stadium scope. 

Initially gaining traction with a handful of independent EPs as the fan favorite “Kiwi” reeled in over 10 million streams, they continued to hone this signature style on their 2022 full-length debut, Into The Rift. Highlighted by fan-favorite tracks “T Love,” “Jaded,” and “Dead,” they made enamored notable fans out of Joe Jonas, Lewis Capaldi, Chad Smith, and Fred Durst, to name a few. 

Quarters of Change simultaneously emerged as a live force, supporting Bad Suns and selling out their first-ever US headline tour. The Aquarian hailed them as “reviving alt rock,” and Sheesh professed, “Quarters of Change has mastered the New York rock resurgence in a way that is resonating with even the best of the best.”

In 2023 the band made their SXSW debut, sold out a headline tour run that ended with a momentous performance at Austin City Limits, and began rolling out the singles from the newest body of work. Doubling down on amplifying the energy, and turning up the distortion, Quarters of Change have quietly emerged as a phenomenon, and maintain this momentum with the release of their new album Portraits, available everywhere now. 

photo by Anna Henderson



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Val Chmerkovskiy To Host MUAHS Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show Photo
Val Chmerkovskiy To Host MUAHS Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show

Val Chmerkovskiy, professional dancer, host, author and television personality best known as a three-time champion of the hit series “Dancing with the Stars,” will host “The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards (Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild), presented by Ardell and Giovanni.

2
Video: Apple Unveils MANHUNT Series Trailer Starring Tobias Menzies Photo
Video: Apple Unveils MANHUNT Series Trailer Starring Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzies stars with Anthony Boyle (“Masters of the Air'), Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”), Will Harrison (“Daisy Jones & The Six”), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Damian O'Hare (“Hatfields & McCoys”), Glenn Morshower (“The Resident”), Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), Matt Walsh (“Veep”), and Hamish Linklater (“The Big Short”). Watch the video!

3
Video: Watch Eugene Levys THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Eugene Levy's THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER Trailer

Apple TV+ has revealed the season two trailer and premiere date for the second season of wayfaring travel series, “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.” After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. Watch the season two video trailer!

4
Vide: Watch Chrissy Teigen on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Vide: Watch Chrissy Teigen on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Hudson chat about how John Legend and Common often get mistaken for each other and agree that they look related to one another before Jennifer suggests that they go on a double date together for Valentine's Day. Watch videos from The Jennifer Hudson Show's 250th episode now!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Apple Unveils PALM ROYALE Trailer With Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett & MoreVideo: Apple Unveils PALM ROYALE Trailer With Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett & More
ALL OF US STRANGERS to Stream on Hulu This MonthALL OF US STRANGERS to Stream on Hulu This Month
TLC'S MY 600-LB LIFE Returns With All-New Season in MarchTLC'S MY 600-LB LIFE Returns With All-New Season in March
Video: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser TrailerVideo: Peacock Drops Stormy Daniels Film Teaser Trailer

Videos

Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's DIE WALKÜRE on Carnegie Hall+
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+ Video
Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DOUBT
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MJ THE MUSICAL
APPROPRIATE