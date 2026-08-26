QUEEN BUDAPEST Concert Film to Screen in IMAX for Limited Two-Day Run

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

QUEEN BUDAPEST will be released in IMAX for a limited time only to mark the 40th anniversary of what is described as the first Western stadium rock show to take place behind the Iron Curtain, and the final filmed Queen live performance. The film screens in IMAX beginning October 7 for a two-day run.

The film has been meticulously restored in 4K from the original filmed 35mm footage by Sir Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production facility in New Zealand, with newly remixed audio from the original multitrack recordings.

Synopsis

On July 27, 1986, Queen performed the largest-ever stadium concert at the Népstadion in Budapest in front of 80,000 ecstatic fans. The concert was part of the famed Magic Tour, which was the last time the band toured with lead singer Freddie Mercury. Now, this original concert film has been beautifully rescanned and remastered in 4K alongside a dynamic new audio mix, featuring many of Queen's favorite tracks – 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love,' 'I Want to Break Free' and 'We Are The Champions.' With three years to go before the fall of the Berlin Wall, this was the first western rock concert performed in a stadium behind the then iron curtain. It was of such significance to the Hungarian authorities and film industry that a group of the country's top film cameramen and technicians were brought together to film it for posterity.

Credits

Director: János Zsombolyai

Producers (original production): MAFILM Dialog Studio, Budapest, Jim Beach, Laszlo Hegedüs, György Mihály for the Multimedia Organization / Europe / Ltd.

Producers (2026 remaster): Rob Stringer, Tom Mackay, Richard Story, Charlie Stanford, Josh Cheuse

Cast: John Deacon, Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor

Runtime: 97 minutes

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...