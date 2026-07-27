QUEEN BUDAPEST Concert Film to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With 4K Restoration

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A newly restored 4K version of QUEEN BUDAPEST is set to mark the 40th anniversary of the concert film, according to information distributed by Hollywood Records.

Global Theatrical Release via Trafalgar Releasing in Cinemas & IMAX Worldwide

Beginning October 7. Details at QueenBudapest.com

Available October 30 on 3LP, 2CD and Digital formats via Hollywood Records in NORTH AMERICA and Columbia/Legacy Recordings (internationally).

DVD & Blu-ray

DVD & Blu-ray Release Available Worldwide via Columbia/Legacy Recordings.

Film Features Queen's 'Radio Ga Ga' Performance — Capturing One of the Show's Most Defining Moments.

NEW YORK, NY – July 27, 2026 – Sony Music Vision is proud to announce that QUEEN BUDAPEST, the first Western stadium rock show to take place behind the Iron Curtain, and the final filmed Queen live performance, will be presented in cinemas and IMAX worldwide beginning October 7 through Trafalgar Releasing.

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