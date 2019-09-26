Production Designer Joe Alve to Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Art Directors Guild Awards

Oscarâ-nominated Production Designer Joe Alves, best known for his work on CLOSE ENCOUNTERS of the Third Kind and the three Jaws films, will receive the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th Annual ADG "Excellence in Production Design" Awards. A true veteran of Hollywood's studio system, Alves is a master artist, art director, production designer, producer and director. The 2020 ADG Awards will return to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom on Saturday, February 1, 2020. This is the first of four Lifetime Achievement Awards to be announced by the Art Directors Guild.

"The breadth and depth of Joe Alves contribution to the art of visual storytelling can hardly be overstated, he has been involved with helping to create many of the most iconic feature films and television shows of the last 65 years. It is difficult to imagine a more deserving recipient of this honor," said Mark Worthington, Art Directors Council Chair.

Joe Alves motion picture career began as a young visual-effects Disney animator assigned to the 1956 MGM classic, Forbidden Planet. His confidence and creative growth were nurtured by many challenging television and feature film experiences, a filmography rich in its diversity. Hitchcock's Torn Curtain, Rod Serling's Night Gallery, Free Jack and Geronimo are all productions masterfully designed by Alves' imagination and talents. Alves has designed three features for Steven Spielberg, including Jaws and CLOSE ENCOUNTERS of the Third Kind, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. He made his directing debut with Jaws 3-D. Alves created a memorably derelict Gotham City for John Carpenter's science-fiction adventure Escape from New York and served as visual consultant on Carpenter's Starman.

Mr. Alves' was an innovator and advocate for in-camera practical and visual effects solutions. A 64-year career that transverses analog-to-digital filmmaking, his design leadership on CLOSE ENCOUNTERS and Jaws are both analog examples of how to walk through the fires of adversity in order to meet the challenges inherent in pre-digital filmmaking.

ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards are presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts: Art Directors (AD); Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists (STG); Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM); and Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA). Previous recipients include AD: Jeannine Oppewall (2019), Norm Newberry (2018), René Lagler (2017); STG: Jim Fiorito (2019) John Moffitt (2018), Albert Obregon (2017), Bill Anderson (2016); SDMM: William F. Matthews (2019), James J. Murakami (2018), Cate Bangs (2017); and IMA: Ed Verreaux (2019), Marty Kline (2018), Joe Musso (2017). A complete list can be found on ADG's website.

The producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG. Online nomination voting will be held November 18 - December. 6, 2019. Nominations will be announced December 9, 2019. Online balloting will be held December 18, 2019 - January 30, 2020 and winners will be announced at the dinner ceremony on Saturday, February 1, 2020. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producer's signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

Additional honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards, Cinematic Imagery Awards and new inductees into the Guild's Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date.





