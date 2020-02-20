Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Amazon's SHEELA

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast of "Sheela," a new film from Amazon Studios. Barry Levinson directs from Nick Yarborough's script.

The actress will play Ma Anand Sheela, a spiritual adviser and the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon.

Sheela was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981 through 1985, and she managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon. It was in Oregon that she led the infecting of salad bars at ten local restaurants with salmonella, which led to the food poisoning of 751 individuals. The incident was the largest bioterrorist attack in United States history.

Sheela was profiled in the Netflix documentary series "Wild, Wild Country."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





