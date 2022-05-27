Prince's 'Purple Rain' Tour Special to Air on PBS

James Brown had the Apollo. Jimi Hendrix had Monterey Pop. And Prince had Syracuse, New York's Carrier Dome - the site of his March 30, 1985 Purple Rain Tour performance that was beamed to millions live via satellite and captured for posterity as a Grammy Award-nominated concert film. It has since gone down in history as one of the most iconic live recordings in pop and rock history.

Now, for the first time, this powerful performance by Prince and The Revolution has been entirely remixed from the original 2" multi-track master reels by engineer Chris James and re-mastered by Bernie Grundman, and the picture improved significantly. PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION: THE PURPLE RAIN TOUR is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, June 4, 2022 (check local listings).

The program features smash hits from the seminal Prince albums Purple Rain and 1999, including "Let's Go Crazy," "1999," "Little Red Corvette," "When Doves Cry," and a mind-bending 18+ minute version of "Purple Rain."

Additionally, The Prince Estate, in partnership with Legacy Recordings will release Prince and The Revolution: Live on June 3, 2022. The completely remastered and digitally enhanced album will be available for the first time on vinyl (as a 3-LP set) and on CD (as a 2-CD/Blu-ray set).

In conjunction with the physical formats, Prince and The Revolution: Live is also the first Prince release to be made available to supporting digital streaming platforms in spatial audio, as it will be delivered in Dolby Atmos.

With this new audio-visually enhanced release of Prince and The Revolution: Live, both longtime Prince fans and new generations of music lovers are invited to experience the groundbreaking, mesmerizing, creative tour-de-force that Prince brought to the stage with The Revolution during the Purple Rain Tour in an entirely new and immersive way.