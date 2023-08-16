Prince Harry's HEART OF INVICTUS Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Archewell Productions, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, introduces HEART OF INVICTUS. The new series, from Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will premiere on August 30. Watch the trailer below!

From the OscarⓇ-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (THE WHITE HELMETS, VIRUNGA, EVELYN), the series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague.

The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.

"Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe," said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Executive Producer. "Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport. While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect."

Archewell Productions was created by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires. Through its creative partnership with Netflix, Archewell Productions utilizes the power of storytelling to embrace shared humanity and a duty to truth through a compassionate lens.

The Invictus Games Foundation charity supports the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sport. It governs the delivery of the Invictus Games, runs an online community, as well as provides sport recovery and adventurous challenge opportunities beyond the Games across 23 nations.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is the founder of the Invictus Games and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, created following the delivery of the inaugural 2014 event. The international adaptive sports competition has so far been delivered in London 2014, Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, and Sydney 2018, and The Hague in 2022. The next Games will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany from September 9-16, 2023 and then Vancouver and Whistler, Canada in February 2025.

Through providing sport recovery opportunities and adventurous challenges, the Foundation’s work supports long-term improvements in physical and mental health, inspires and motivates wider society, and helps wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women re-engage with their families and communities. The online community is facilitated via We Are Invictus, a bespoke mobile app and platform built by and for the WIS community.

Watch the new trailer here: