Prince Harry Discusses Depression, Grief in New MasterClass

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Prince Harry is discussing a period he calls "depression" connected to his departure from royal duties, in a new MasterClass titled "Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss." The remarks were featured in a segment on Good Morning America.

According to the segment, Harry opens up about enduring that period of depression amid his exit from royal life, framing the discussion within the broader subject of grief and how to build resilience through loss.

The MasterClass itself centers on that theme, offering Harry's perspective on navigating loss as part of the course's broader subject matter.

The Good Morning America segment highlights Harry's comments as part of coverage tied to the release of the course, focusing on his reflections on the emotional toll of that period in his life.

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