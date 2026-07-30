Ben Gleib Roasts AI Actress Tilly Norwood, Prince Harry's Airbnb Snub in New Monologue

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Ben Gleib used his opening monologue on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB to work through a trio of headlines dominating entertainment and news cycles, starting with the rise of AI actress Tilly Norwood after the digital performer landed a feature film role. Gleib turned the artificial INTELLIGENCE milestone into fodder for his monologue, questioning what an AI actress booking real film work signals for Hollywood.

The monologue shifted from Norwood to the British royal family, with Gleib addressing reports that KING CHARLES refused Prince Harry a room at Buckingham Palace during a visit. The segment continued the show's pattern of pulling from wide-ranging news stories, similar to how Gleib's round table segments on the program have tackled everything from pop culture debates to personal reflections among his recurring panelists.

Gleib closed out the monologue with a bit on the National Weather Service bringing Gen Z meteorologists into its ranks, framing the hiring shift as another marker of generational change reaching even government forecasting jobs. The three-topic structure reflects the format Gleib has built for the show, pairing current events with the kind of quick-turn commentary that anchors each new episode.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB has built its identity around this blend of monologue material and looser round table conversation, with guests and panelists regularly returning to riff on entertainment news, personal stories, and cultural flashpoints. The full monologue is part of a new episode posted to the show's YouTube channel.

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