Pop TV Announces a SCHITT'S CREEK Pop-Up Event

Pop TV today announced "Visit Schitt's Creek" - an immersive pop-up that will put fans directly into their favorite scenes in SCHITT'S CREEK, including Cafe Tropical, the Rosebud Motel, Rose Apothecary and more, bringing the beloved town to life. The free-but-limited-ticket experience will take place in Los Angeles and New York this holiday season. The pop-up will invite fans into the Emmy(R)-nominated show's world with not just recreations of its most iconic sets, but also interactive photo experiences, takeaways, access to limited merchandise and more. Specific dates, locations, ticketing and more information for POP TV Presents: "Visit Schitt's Creek" will be available soon on www.visitschittscreek.com.

"We are constantly asked by fans if Schitt's Creek is a real place they can visit, and it is beyond exciting to finally be able to say 'Yes!'" said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV. "It is the perfect way to kick off our final season and say one big final thank you to the best fans in the world that have made all this possible."

SCHITT'S CREEK's sixth and final season returns with 14 new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM, ET/PT, and all five seasons are currently available on the network's app, PopNow, at POPTV.com and via cable and satellite video on demand.

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, SCHITT'S CREEK is a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring an ensemble cast including Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. The executive producers are Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. SCHITT'S CREEK is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Pop TV is a fully distributed entertainment cable network featuring fun, comedy-leaning programming for Modern Grownups(R), engaged fans who came of age in the '80s and '90s raised on network TV. The Network recently ordered a new season of the critically acclaimed ONE DAY AT A TIME to join its original scripted series, including the Emmy-nominated signature comedy SCHITT'S CREEK, perennial favorites such as BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK, and a lineup of "Still Awesome" television hits including "90210" and "Charmed." Pop is TV the way it should be - effortlessly entertaining. Owned by CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS), Pop is available on all major cable and satellite providers, as a downloadable app called PopNow and on most over-the-top streaming services.





