'Pistol' Will Arrive May 13 on Digital

Based on Steve Jones’s memoir, “Pistol” arrives on Digital May 13 from Lionsgate. Directed by Academy Award®winner Danny Boyle (2008, Best Director, Slumdog Millionaire), this limited series follows a new era that was sparked by the most unlikely of kids.

Nominated for two BAFTA Television Awards, “Pistol” will be available for the suggested retail price of $14.99 for Digital.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

“Pistol” is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this REVOLUTION is the Sex Pistols — and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’s hilarious, emotional, and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic, and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’s memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.