Pierce Brosnan Will Lead THE LAST RIFLEMAN

The film centers a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.

Variety reports that Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of Terry Loane's "The Last Rifleman."

"The Last Rifleman" centers a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who, on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, decides to secretly escape and embark on an arduous journey to France, to pay his final respects to his best friend and find the courage to face the ghosts of his past.

The film is based on the story of real-life veteran Bernard Jordan. He escaped his care home in East Sussex, boarded a bus to Portsmouth, got on a ferry to France and made his way to Normandy for the 70th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in June 2014, when he was 89.

Screenwriter Kevin Fitzpatrick said: "Bernard Jordan's daring journey caught the nation's attention and highlighted the spirit that epitomised the Second World War generation. I was enthralled by this story and the motives that drive a man near the end of his life on a quest to a place that must hold only painful memories."

Brosnan will star in the upcoming "Cinderella" live action musical; he sang most recently in the film version of "Mamma Mia!" and its sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." He played James Bond in "GoldenEye," "The World Is Not Enough," "Tomorrow Never Dies," and "Die Another Day."

