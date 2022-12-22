Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Dec. 22, 2022  

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute supersized episode. Each week, the episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Returning for season 13 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies are joined by new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

As previously announced, the season will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas's wedding special, airing exclusively on Bravo.

After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what's been broken? These relationships will need more than just magic to survive, but one thing is for certain: The ladies of New Jersey will let nothing stand in their way.

Teresa Giudice continues to live blissfully in her love bubble as she plans her fairytale wedding to Louie. Since her relationship with Joe and Melissa is on shaky ground, however, will she truly have her happily ever after?

As Melissa Gorga continues to renovate her new home, she and Joe have hit an all-time low with Teresa. After numerous failed attempts at making amends, the Gorgas are faced with a decision to fully let go of the fractured relationship.

Margaret Josephs thought she had buried the hatchet with Jennifer last year, but recently learned that she's still up to her old tricks. When Margaret's ex-best friend secretly meets with Jennifer and Teresa to spread gossip about her, Margaret must now defend herself against these vicious claims.

Dolores Catania is head over heels for her new Irish boyfriend, Paulie, and the couple is moving towards planning a future together. With Frank still in the picture, though, Dolores struggles with her non-traditional relationship with him and how to move on peacefully.

Jennifer Aydin's marriage to Bill is still reeling from the effects of his affair being town gossip. Furthermore, with differing parenting styles, Jennifer and Bill are constantly at odds these days. Is therapy enough to help this struggling marriage ... or is it too little, too late?

Danielle Cabral is an over-the-top mom, wife and businesswoman who doesn't shy away from anyone and isn't afraid to speak her mind. As she struggles with a broken relationship with her brother, she tries to use her experience to encourage peace between Teresa and the Gorgas, which causes tension within the group.

Rachel Fuda is a supermom of three and a business owner who juggles everything with ease. While she and her husband, John, have two small children, John has an older son of his own who Rachel is contemplating adopting. After an abrasive encounter with Jennifer, Rachel begins to question her motives and forms a loyal bond with Margaret and Melissa, creating a divide within the group.

Since attacking her eating disorder head on, Jackie Goldschneider is back and more confident than ever. However, with two new girls in the mix, Jackie ruffles some feathers and has a hard time playing nice.

Jennifer Fessler is the wise-cracking friend of Margaret who isn't afraid to make her opinions known. Will her unfiltered mouth get her into trouble with some of the other ladies?

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is produced for Bravo by Sirens Media, an ITV America company, with Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis, Maggie Langtry and Lisa Levey serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here:

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Cast Photos

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Teresa Giudice

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Rachel Fuda

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Melissa Gorga

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Margaret Josephs

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Jennifer Fessler

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Jennifer Aydin

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Jackie Goldschneider

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Dolores Catania

Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13
Danielle Cabral



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
ID Announces THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Series Photo
ID Announces THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Series
DEATH BY FAME goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars. Then, ID reveals the dark side lurking behind a popular, adult men’s magazine with THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, a series recounting murders connected to Playboy.
WEDNESDAY Stars at the Top of Netflixs Most Watched List Photo
WEDNESDAY Stars at the Top of Netflix's Most Watched List
It’s déjà vu as Wednesday slays the English TV List and continues to take the world by storm. The comedy mystery has pulled in an additional 173.96M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. In just four weeks, the series holds the record for the second Most Popular English-language series on Netflix with 1.19 billion hours viewed.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since May Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since May
“Live” outdelivered runner-up “Dr. Phil” by 23% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.3 rating), by 28% with Total Viewers (2.357 million vs. 1.847 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In fact, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households.

From This Author - Michael Major


That Summer Releases New Single 'We've Already Said Goodbye' (feat. Steve Ferrone of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)That Summer Releases New Single 'We've Already Said Goodbye' (feat. Steve Ferrone of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)
December 20, 2022

We've Already Said Goodbye is That Summer's first collaboration between Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer, Steve Ferrone, Max Bergmanis (Peter McPoland) and Charles Rocha. The song is a ballad about a relationship that was doomed from the start.
Interview: Sunita Mani Talks Filming the SPIRITED Musical NumbersInterview: Sunita Mani Talks Filming the SPIRITED Musical Numbers
December 20, 2022

Sunita Mani is bringing that 'Christmas Mornin' Feeling' in Apple TV+'s new movie musical, Spirited. BroadwayWorld caught up with Mani to go behind the filming of Spirited's musical numbers, what it was like working with the all-star cast, and what she thinks audiences can take away from the film!
ID Announces THE PLAYBOY MURDERS SeriesID Announces THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Series
December 20, 2022

DEATH BY FAME goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars. Then, ID reveals the dark side lurking behind a popular, adult men’s magazine with THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, a series recounting murders connected to Playboy.
WEDNESDAY Stars at the Top of Netflix's Most Watched ListWEDNESDAY Stars at the Top of Netflix's Most Watched List
December 20, 2022

It’s déjà vu as Wednesday slays the English TV List and continues to take the world by storm. The comedy mystery has pulled in an additional 173.96M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. In just four weeks, the series holds the record for the second Most Popular English-language series on Netflix with 1.19 billion hours viewed.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Sell Out Biggest Show Ever at Denver's Ball ArenaNathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Sell Out Biggest Show Ever at Denver's Ball Arena
December 20, 2022

For Rateliff and the band, the sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show. In addition, the performance featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.
share