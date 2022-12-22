Photos/Video: First Look at REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute supersized episode. Each week, the episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Returning for season 13 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies are joined by new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

As previously announced, the season will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas's wedding special, airing exclusively on Bravo.

After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what's been broken? These relationships will need more than just magic to survive, but one thing is for certain: The ladies of New Jersey will let nothing stand in their way.