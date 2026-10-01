Photos: YOUNG WASHINGTON Now Streaming on Wonder Project

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Following its theatrical and digital release this summer, Young Washington is now streaming on Wonder Project's subscription service on Prime Video. The film anchors 'Stories Worth Knowing,' a new collection spotlighting the stories behind figures and moments in American history and culture. Young Washington ranked as the No. 2 film at the domestic box office on July 4, as America marked its 250th anniversary.

'Young Washington began for me about a decade ago, when I was working in New York and couldn't get a ticket to Hamilton. Instead, I started reading about Washington and the American Revolution, and I became fascinated by how this larger-than-life figure was actually formed,' said Young Washington director and Wonder Project founder Jon Erwin. 'I discovered an incredible chapter of his early life shaped by adventure, hardship, failure, and perseverance, and I knew it was a story I wanted to tell. I'm incredibly proud that Young Washington now has a home on Wonder Project and anchors our 'Stories Worth Knowing' collection. The collection is rooted in a belief that has guided me from the beginning: Real stories can be more compelling than anything we could invent. I hope these stories entertain families and spark in them the same curiosity that first sent me down this path - a desire to learn more about the real people and moments at the heart of each story.'

Directed by Erwin, Young Washington stars William Franklyn-Miller as a young George Washington, alongside Golden Globe winners Kelsey Grammer as Lord Fairfax and Mary-Louise Parker as Mary Washington, and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley as Robert Dinwiddie. The film chronicles the experiences that shaped one of history's most influential leaders before the American Revolution.

Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage. As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but also the man he's becoming. This is the untold story of young Washington.

As the collection's tentpole title, Young Washington is joined by Elkhorn Season 1, chronicling Theodore Roosevelt's transformative years in the Dakota Badlands; Sarah's Oil, inspired by the remarkable true story of Sarah Rector; A Great Awakening, about the unlikely friendship between Rev. George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin; Audrey's Children, the story of pioneering pediatric oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans; and Dolly Parton: Here I Am, an intimate look at the life and career of the American music icon. 'Stories Worth Knowing' invites subscribers to look beyond familiar names and discover the real, human stories behind them: 'You know the name. Discover the story.'

Wonder Project's subscription on Prime Video is available in the U.S. for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year after a 7-day free trial. The 'Stories Worth Knowing' collection is available now. For additional details, visit amazon.com/subscription/wonderproject.

About Wonder Project

Wonder Project is an entertainment company dedicated to telling courageous stories that inspire hope and restore faith in things worth believing in. Operating as an independent studio, distribution platform, and trusted brand, Wonder Project produces and curates premium content for the faith and values audience. Its subscription on Prime Video offers original programming alongside an extensive, curated library of licensed titles. Learn more at watchwonderproject.com.

Photo Credit: Wonder Project

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