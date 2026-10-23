Photos: Valentina Moretti Releases 'Sexy Mami' With Petey Plastic

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Mexican trans artist Valentina Moretti has returned with 'Sexy Mami,' a Spanish-language collaboration with Petey Plastic, the producer, songwriter, and longtime manager behind queer pop artist Ayesha Erotica. Released via Moretti's CyberFetish Records on October 23rd, 2026, the single marks the first song Petey has ever written in Spanish, and arrives as Moretti's music reaches further, from the film festival circuit to a forthcoming Netflix series.

After discovering Moretti's music on Instagram, Petey reached out with a proposal: to make his first Spanish-language song together. A night out led to a Los Angeles studio session, where the pair co-wrote and performed 'Sexy Mami.' The result is a playful, proudly queer club record for both the fashion crowd and the dancefloor, pairing Petey's sharp pop instincts with Moretti's bubbly, synth-drenched production.

'I'm stoked to be releasing my first song in Spanish with Moretti. I've always been involved in Latin culture. Growing up in New York, I listened to reggaeton, and the first nightclubs I ever went to were Latin clubs. My step-grandparents who used to watch me were Argentinian and Colombian, and they would blast Pitbull and Shakira all summer. I recently spent a few weeks in Colombia and El Salvador, and the culture and free-spirited living down there sparked my creativity again. It felt how I felt when I first started making music. Shortly after my trip, Moretti popped up on my IG after using one of my friends' studios, and I discovered her song 'Starstruck.' We went out for a night, got along great and decided to hit the studio together and create this track!' – Petey Plastic

Petey's name carries real weight in queer pop. As Ayesha Erotica's musical collaborator and manager, he's been part of one of the most influential bodies of work in the genre over the past decade, a catalog whose fingerprints are all over the generation that followed, from Kim Petras to Slayyyter.

'When Petey approached me to make a song together, I liked the idea, especially considering his background with Ayesha Erotica. As a trans girl myself, I think it's important for us trans women to empower and support each other. Even though the collab isn't directly with Ayesha, I saw it as an opportunity to eventually meet her and maybe work together. I've also always wanted to do a remix for Kim Petras, so this brings me closer to that goal. I'm still a new artist for a lot of people in the US, and I hope this collab with Petey helps me reach new audiences who love and support queer culture.' – Valentina Moretti

'Sexy Mami' continues a busy inaugural year for CyberFetish Records, the independent label Moretti co-founded with SXSW songwriting camp director Mark Gartenberg. The label launched in May with 'Doctor Machin,' the debut single from her Soy Machin alias, followed two weeks later by a remix from electronic music veteran Tommie Sunshine. His credits span remixes for Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Donna Summer, Santana, Fall Out Boy and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as well as music for Versace and Chanel. Moretti also collaborated with London-based, Mexican-born producer Betoko on 'Acid Lines,' with Soy Machin stepping in for a remix of her own.

Beyond the club, Moretti has written an original song for a forthcoming Netflix series exploring Mexico City's high-energy music scene, set to premiere in 2027. She was invited to contribute by curator and music supervisor Camilo Lara, the artist behind Mexican Institute of Sound and Mexrrissey. Her song 'Sueños' is featured in Still Here Still Queer: Keeping The Scene Alive, a USC documentary about electroclash pioneer Larry Tee, whose songwriting credits include RuPaul's 'Supermodel (You Better Work)' and Princess Superstar's 'Licky (Work It Out),' currently screening on the film festival circuit.

Moretti's work has earned praise from Pete Bellotte (producer of Donna Summer), Robert Margouleff (producer of Stevie Wonder), Richard Gibbs (The Simpsons, Battlestar Galactica) and Gordon Raphael (The Strokes), with whom she has collaborated. She has played EDC's Circuit Grounds stage twice, headlined the HE.SHE.THEY residency on BBC Radio 1 Dance, and appeared in the official FOX/NFL Super Bowl LVII campaign alongside Banda MS. She is also the only Latin American artist to hold brand ambassador roles with Roland, Korg and Novation at the same time. With another single already on the way in November, 'Sexy Mami' kicks off a busy season for Moretti and CyberFetish.

About CyberFetish

CyberFetish is an independent electronic music label based in New York City and Los Angeles. Founded by Mexican trans artist Valentina Moretti, and SXSW songwriting camp director Mark Gartenberg, the label was born from the energy of underground club culture of New York in the 1990s. It gives a home to artists across House, Techno, ElectroClash and Electronic Body Music, with a mission to build the next wave of electronic music culture at the intersection of sound, style and social progress.











































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