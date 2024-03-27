Photos: Take a Look at New Photos for Upcoming Netflix Film MOTHER OF THE BRIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has just released first look photos for upcoming film Mother of the Bride. The romantic comedy features Brooke Shields as Lana, the titular mother of the bridge, as she navigates her daughter's marriage to her ex's son.

The film is directed by Mark Waters (2004's Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) and is written by Robin Bernheim Burger.

In addition to Shields (who also serves as executive producer,) the cast includes Miranda Cosgrove as Lana's daughter Emma, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris, Benjamin Bratt, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, Dalip Sondhi.

In Mother of the Bridge, Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.

In the photos, we see the cast lounging in beautiful, tree-filled surroundings, assumed to be Thailand as they prepare for the messy wedding cirumstances.

Photo Credit: Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix © 2024