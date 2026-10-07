Photos: THE DAILY SHOW Will Present Aaron Sorkin on Michael Kosta Episode

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Michael Kosta hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Aaron Sorkin joining to discuss writing and directing his new film.

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin sat down with Michael Kosta to discuss writing and directing his new film, 'The Social Reckoning.' Sorkin discusses revisiting Mark Zuckerberg as an anti-hero 16 years after 'The Social Network,' balancing his role as both writer and director of the film, and recounting how intense physicality during the writing process once landed him in the hospital with a broken nose.

Michael Kosta also broke down the headlines as the GOP struggles ahead of the midterms: Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton drops an ad boasting that he tears down posters of missing children, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy almost drops a literal child at a campaign rally, and Trump is no help to his flailing party as he focuses on 'red-dye diesel' and the inconvenience of daylight saving time. Plus, Kosta chats with Mordok the Clock Keeper (Grace Kuhlenschmidt) to get his take on the cost of changing your clocks.

In another segment, Jordan Klepper sat down with a January 6th participant seeking a refund. Trump has promised various handouts throughout his presidency without follow-through, but Yvonne St Cyr is waiting for the craziest payout of them all: restitution for her participation in January 6. Jordan Klepper travels to D.C. to find out what congressional holdups are keeping rioters from their refunds, and to hear why Democratic Rep. Joseph Morelle is adamantly against paying them.

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.











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