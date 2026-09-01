Photos: SOMBR to Make UK Arena Debut at The O2's 20th Birthday Series

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The O2 has announced SOMBR as the next artist to join its 20th birthday line-up. He will perform on Tuesday 22 June 2027, marking his UK arena debut.













Celebrating The O2 at twenty throughout summer 2027, the birthday series will bring together an exciting and diverse line-up of artists, spanning rising stars to global icons, across a range of genres.

O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will have presale access exclusively via Priority Tickets, available from 10am on Wednesday 2 September 2026.

Confirmed 20th birthday artists

Maisie Peters - Saturday 8 May 2027

Shreya Ghoshal - Friday 4 June 2027

SOMBR – Tuesday 22 June 2027

Don Omar - Monday 5 July 2027

Jorja Smith – Saturday 17 July 2027

With many more to be announced.

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President, Venue Programming AEG International, commented: “We're delighted to welcome SOMBR to The O2 for what will be his UK arena debut. As one of the most exciting artists in music today, it's a real honour that he joins our 20th Birthday line up as we celebrate two decades of live entertainment at The O2.”

One of music's most exciting rising stars, SOMBR has quickly established himself as a global phenomenon. The New York native's breakthrough hit back to friends topped Spotify's Global chart and helped propel him to a Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination, sold-out international tours and the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, I Barely Know Her.

Speaking on the show, Gareth Griffiths, Director, Partnerships and Sponsorships, Virgin Media O2 said: “SOMBR's rise has been nothing short of stratospheric, and we're delighted to welcome him to The O2. As part of the 20th birthday celebrations, we're bringing some of the world's most exciting and exceptional artists to our stage, and our line-up simply wouldn't be complete without the man of the moment, SOMBR.”

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has hosted more than 3,000 shows and welcomed over 100 million visitors, establishing itself as the world's leading live entertainment venue with countless iconic live moments to its name. 2027 will also mark more than two decades of partnership between the venue and headline sponsor O2, who have worked together in close collaboration since the venue's inception.

Notes to Editors

Priority Tickets are available exclusively to O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers via the Priority app from 10am on Wednesday 2 September 2026 and go on general sale at 10am on Friday 4 September 2026 via www.theo2.co.uk.

About SOMBR

He's been called Gen Z's rockstar heir apparent, but sombr is still, in many ways, Shane Boose, the kid who found his voice via a makeshift bedroom studio on the Lower East Side and who is, to this day, the sole writer (and co-producer) of his world-beating songs. The 20-year-old NYC native taught himself production and recorded by night while studying classical music and vocal performance at the prestigious, public LaGuardia High School. Now, with a sticky mix of arena pop, indie yearn, and glam charisma, he documents young love with a smoldering vulnerability and depth celebrated around the globe. In 2025, his smash single “back to friends” hit #1 on Spotify's Global and U.S. charts, cracked the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 (#7), dominated Alternative Radio (#1 for 5 weeks), and is now the #1 Pop song in America. His rapid rise is also reflected in his headline tours (North America, U.K., Europe, Australia / New Zealand), which sell out instantly and have pulled in surprise guests like Sam Smith and Laufey. SOMBR entered 2026 with a Best New Artist GRAMMY nod following a year in which he stormed the MTV VMAs (performing and winning “Best Alternative”), played both Fallon and Kimmel, and climbed the rafters on SNL. He also released his debut album, I Barely Know Her, co-produced by the legendary Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, The Replacements). Near-universal press raves followed, while three of the singles charted simultaneously on the Hot 100.

About The O2

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Proudly certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the iconic venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026 and was crowned 'Venue of The Year' at the 2026 Music Week Awards.

Welcoming over 11 million visitors annually, The O2 is also home to the 2,750-capacity venue indigo at The O2, roofwalk attraction Up at The O2, Outlet Shopping at The O2 – London's best performing outlet, and a wide range of leisure attractions, bars and restaurants. A full day-out destination, The O2 is conveniently located just 15 minutes from central London.

About AEG International

AEG International creates communities, places and spaces that bring people together through live entertainment and sport, delivering memorable moments and giving the world reason to cheer. A subsidiary of AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, its portfolio spans Europe and Asia Pacific and includes live entertainment venues, professional sports franchises, and large-scale arena district developments.

Across Europe and Asia, AEG International owns and operates a portfolio of premier venues, including The O2 in London; major German sites such as Hamburg's Barclays Arena and Berlin's Uber Arena, Uber Eats Music Hall and Uber Platz - home to Eisbären Berlin, the most successful club in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga; landmark Paris venues including Accor Arena, adidas Arena, and Bataclan; and leading Asian venues such as UOB Live in Bangkok, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and IG Arena in Nagoya. Further arena developments are planned in Edinburgh, Osaka and Bangkok.

AEG International is part of AEG's global network, alongside AEG Presents, a leading concert promoter and festival producer; AXS, a ticketing and technology platform; and AEG Global Partnerships, which connects brands with AEG's global network of live entertainment and sports assets.

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