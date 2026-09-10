Photos: SEEKING Comedy Pilot to Screen at Village East by Angelika

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Writer-director Joey Chery-Valentin will present a special screening of his independent comedy pilot, SEEKING, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at Village East by Angelika in New York City.













SEEKING is a multi-camera situational comedy centered on Angie, a workaholic who decides to mastermind her friends' love lives while navigating struggles of her own—both romantic and professional.

Blending the relationship-driven sensibilities of How I Met Your Mother with a contemporary and diverse ensemble, SEEKING embraces the traditional multi-camera, laugh-track sitcom format while telling stories reflective of a new generation.

The September 15 event will offer audiences an opportunity to experience the independent pilot on the big screen and hear directly from the creative team behind the project. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., followed by an introduction from comedian Shelby Latterman at 7:20 p.m. The screening begins at 7:30 p.m., with a Q&A with the filmmakers immediately following. Guests are also invited to continue the evening with drinks at Little Rebel after the screening.

The event comes as SEEKING begins its next phase of development and industry outreach. Following positive early feedback from industry professionals, the team has begun querying and pursuing festival and development opportunities. The project has already been submitted to the Sundance Episodic Lab, with its two completed episodes also being submitted to SXSW.

Theresa Pittius, filmmaker, acting coach and Co-Founder of The Prep NY/NJ/LA, serves as an Executive Producer on the project.

Admission to the September 15 screening is free with advance RSVP. A suggested $15 donation will help support the production's post-production and festival submission costs. All attendees, including plus-ones, must register individually. RSVP here.

EVENT DETAILS

What: SEEKING Independent Pilot Screening & Filmmaker Q&A

When: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Doors: 7:00 p.m.

Introduction: 7:20 p.m.

Screening: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Village East by Angelika, New York City

Admission: Free with RSVP; $15 suggested donation

After Event: Drinks at Little Rebel

SEEKING is produced by Maqui Bernava.

ABOUT SEEKING

SEEKING is an independent multi-camera situational comedy created by writer-director Joey Chery-Valentin. The series follows Angie, a workaholic who turns her attention to orchestrating her friends' romantic lives as she faces challenges in her own career and relationships. Combining the familiarity of the classic multi-camera sitcom with a contemporary, diverse ensemble and perspective, SEEKING aims to bring a new generation of characters and stories to the traditional format.

ABOUT JOEY CHERY-VALENTIN

Joey is a Brooklyn based Director & DP. He founded Cherry Farmer Productions, a production company focused on branded commercial and narrative content. He also runs the Tight 2 Writers Group, a weekly screenwriting group for NYC writers to workshop & get feedback on their materials. Joey raised $15k to shoot 2 episodes of his black-led independent TV series, a sitcom titled Seeking, and is screening the pilot at the Village East by Angelika on September 15th.

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