Photos: Quvenzhané Wallis & More Attend SWAGGER Season Two Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Last night at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, Apple TV+ hosted the season two premiere of “Swagger,'' the acclaimed and emotional sports drama helmed by creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood.

The Apple Original series will debut with the first episode on Friday, June 23, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 11 on Apple TV+. Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Viewers can catch up on season one of "Swagger," now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

A 2023 Tribeca Film Festival selection, “Swagger” season two premiered at the festival last night with Bythewood and cast in attendance. The series is one of ten TV premieres for this year’s festival, which is known for its diversity and celebration of storytelling.

In season two, we meet the man-children Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school. All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly white institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students.

It is a school of power and influence. For all of their academic success, their basketball program has not been competitive until Emory Lawson, the athletic director, managed to acquire the Swagger players. Almost overnight, Cedar Cove’s basketball program becomes elite, attracting the attention of Alonzo Powers from Gladiator Sneakers.

Games are attended by top college scouts from the nation and are live-streamed for thousands of fans. With winning comes scrutiny and the players find themselves under a microscope as they vie for a national high school championship. Everything is going right in the life of Jace Carson and his family. Jenna is renting a house in a residential neighborhood and her cosmetic sales business is booming.

Then, a video surfaces that threatens to destroy it all. It is surveillance footage of Coach Warwick, Crystal’s former coach, being beat down in an alley. The attackers are masked but Coach Warwick believes he has found evidence proving the Swagger players were involved. As this speculation reaches the public eye and social media, the bond of brotherhood the players have built is tested. Their once promising futures are in jeopardy.

Stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds, Caleel Harris, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Baker reprise their roles for season two, alongside new additions Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

“Swagger" is executive produced by Bythewood, Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Francie Calfo and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers. James Seidman serves as co-executive producer.

Check out photos from the Tribeca premiere here:



Photo: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Apple TV+