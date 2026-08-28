Photos: Pipe Bueno to Release LA BAILADA, New Preview of AQUÍ ESTOY YO

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Pipe Bueno presents 'La Bailada,' his latest preview of Aquí Estoy Yo, the artist's forthcoming album, set for release this fall. With accordion as one of its driving elements and instrumentation that incorporates mariachi influences, the track moves between flirtation and playful confidence, revealing a lighter, more seductive side of the project Pipe has been preparing.













'La Bailada' tells the story of an encounter between a man and a woman sitting alone at a bar, and the courtship that begins to unfold between them. He breaks the ice, offers to order the drinks, lets her choose the music, and finds in an invitation to dance the perfect excuse to get closer. What begins as a casual conversation quickly turns into a much more direct proposition, as Pipe asks for the chance to win her over, help her leave her fears behind, and convince her to stay, in lyrics that balance charm, confidence, and sensuality.

The official music video —conceived in 2023, before Pipe made the decision to stop drinking alcohol— brings the story to a bar nearing closing time, where the attraction builds through exchanged glances and increasingly obvious advances. Pipe arrives alone and soon begins a flirtatious exchange with the woman behind the bar: he looks for reasons to extend the night, while she responds with increasingly complicit gestures, until their movements through the space begin to resemble a dance without choreography.

The visual concept adds an unexpected element through the protagonist's tailored wardrobe and deliberately masculine aesthetic, an uncommon choice within the visual codes of Colombian regional music that brings added character and contrast to the story.

Aquí Estoy Yo is not simply Pipe Bueno's next album: it is the project the artist himself considers the best of his 18-year career. During his recent conversation with Juan Pablo Raba on Los Hombres Sí Lloran, Pipe was unequivocal in describing it as 'the best album I've ever made in my entire life,' after opening up about a period that led him to question his relationship with music and the pressure surrounding results.

The album emerges from that renewed connection with his craft, from a place more closely tied to the stories and the reasons that first led him to make music, while he continues expanding his presence beyond Colombia, particularly in Mexico and the United States.

'La Bailada' follows 'Perdón,' released in late July as the first preview of Aquí Estoy Yo.

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