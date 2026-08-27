Photos: OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD Season Two Trailer to Premiere on STARZ

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STARZ has released the key art and trailer for season two of the prequel series, 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood.' Following the finale of 'Outlander,' the latest chapter of the prequel series debuts on Friday, September 18, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays only on STARZ.











The new trailer takes viewers back in time to 1700s Scotland and the start of the Jacobite Uprising. Everyone has their own war to fight this season, with devastating effects as the series' two young couples desperately try to find their ways back to each other amid brutal battles, shifting loyalties, clan politics and the unknown elements of traveling through the infamous standing stones of Craigh Na Dun.

Season One of 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' introduced viewers to the two different, but equally passionate, love stories featuring the parents of Claire and Jamie as they met and fought to be together against all odds. Longtime 'Outlander' fans and newcomers were surprised to learn the impact and influence these two couples had in each other's lives as their paths intersected. The series debuted to rave reviews from critics and fans alike and was certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.

In the second season of 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood,' the lovers are separated once again as the Scottish Highlands are split in two by the 1715 Jacobite Rising, thrusting the clans into war and forcing them to choose a side in the rebellion.

With the fiery crosses lit, Brian and his cousin Murtagh must return to Castle Leathers and pledge to fight beside his father, the scheming Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat. Ellen reluctantly returns to Castle Leoch to find her brothers, Colum and Dougal, feuding over how to respond to the call to arms. She cleverly devises a plan to protect Clan MacKenzie from the Crown regardless of the outcome of the uprising.

Meanwhile Henry and Julia Beauchamp, finally reunited after their unexpected journey back in time left them lost and separated, are ready to return back to their time and their daughter, Claire. When their plan goes horribly awry, the couple is parted once again. Separated from his love and hope, Henry must grapple with his mental health, as he fights to find his way back to Julia, who is forced to return to Castle Leathers and contend with her sinister husband, Lord Lovat.

'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' stars Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield as Julia Beauchamp, Claire's parents; and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser and Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie's parents. In addition, the prequel series stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as the showrunner for 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' as well as executive producer alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Michael Wilson, Jim Kohlberg and Luke Parker Bowles. 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' is produced by Sony Pictures Television. 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' builds upon the world of the long-running hit series 'Outlander,' based on Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

All episodes of Season One of 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood' are available to watch exclusively on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

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