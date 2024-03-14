Photos: New Dua Lipa Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY and BRIT award-winning global pop superstar, Dua Lipa, is set to mesmerize fans and visitors alike as her new wax figure levitates its way to Madame Tussauds Orlando on March 15.

Ahead of her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, guests will be immersed into the musical world of one of today’s most dazzling stars, with the opportunity to step under the disco ball and into the spotlight alongside Dua.

The figure is brand-new to Orlando and the second figure nationwide as Madame Tussauds New York debuted a figure inspired by her Studio 2054 performance in 2022.

The Orlando figure is dressed in a custom fuchsia lace catsuit with matching gloves and boots and a bedazzled choker, inspired by the Balenciaga ensemble Dua wore to open up her critically acclaimed Future Nostalgia Tour. The tour ranked as one of the highest-grossing tours of 2022 on Billboard’s year-end boxscore chart, and the corresponding album Future Nostalgia is currently the 6th most streamed album of all time on Spotify with over 10 billion streams.

“When the world stopped in 2020, Dua Lipa was the first artist to ensure we all kept dancing in our living rooms with her smash record, Future Nostalgia,” said General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando Paul Gould. “This figure is a love letter to the superstar and album that held our spirits high during a truly unprecedented time. Her impact on pop music is inspiring, and her addition to Madame Tussauds Orlando is a celebration of her undeniable influence on culture and music across the globe.”

As a famous singer, songwriter, model, designer, and fashion luminary, Dua Lipa is admired by her fans for not only the hit single “Future Nostalgia” but also her many other popular smashes such as “Don’t Start Now,” “Cold Heart,” “New Rules,” “Levitating,” and many more. Visitors can step into the world of Dua Lipa, striking a pose alongside her wax counterpart and experiencing the magic of her stage presence like never before. Guests are encouraged to visit here to plan their A-list experience.