Photos: Miley Cyrus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Looks at Upcoming New Year's Eve Special

NBC and Peacock will ring in 2022 with an all-star celebration hosted by multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson, alongside a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening.

Joining Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson in the festivities are Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and more surprises to come.

Cyrus has taken to Instagram to share sneak peeks at rehearsals for the new special, giving audiences a look into rehearsals with Davidson, Saweetie, Noah Cyrus, and more.

Davidson and Cyrus arriving in Miami for their first rehearsal:

Grammy-nominated singer Saweetie joining Cyrus in rehearsals:

Miley's sister, Noah, joining her in rehearsals for their performance:

Cyrus giving a first look at the show's set in rehearsals for her performance with 24KGolden:

"Saturday Night Live" creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock.

The special will air live on NBC from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also be live-streamed on Peacock.