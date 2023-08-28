Photos: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Attend TIAH's 5th Anniversary Soirée

This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée raised over $1 million dollars, benefitting the TIAH collective food-relief kitchen with Fundación Tijuana Sin Hambre and ICF , which serves hot meals to vulnerable communities at the Tijuana/US border region; Immigrant Defenders Law Center’s efforts to provide pro bono legal representation to this vulnerable population; and the This is About Humanity Binational Fund for ICF.

Founded in 2018 by Elsa Marie Collins, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade, This Is About Humanity directly addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities. Through education and the assembling of a community of allies and advocates, the organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscally sponsored fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects, and much more.

The soirée, held at Stacey and Henry Winkler’s home and organized by Hudson Productions and Arthur Sherman, recognized Láuren Sanchez for her outstanding generosity.

Attendees included Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Francia Raísa, Jordana Brewster, Zooey Deschanel, Crown Prince of Jordan, Diego Boneta, Rachel Zoe, Henry Winkler, Kayla Ewell, Ava Max, Jessica Barden, Sasha Calle, D’Arcy Carden, Renata Notni, Leslie Grossman, Xochitl Gomez, Jamie Mizrahi, Sophie Lopez and more.

Lauren’s contributions helped families and children at the border access legal services and medical care during the pandemic, funded the Ludotecas/Learning Libraries initiative spearheaded by TIAH in collaboration with the International Community Foundation and United Way Mexico, created an innovative grant providing mental health services to almost 10,000 children and teens at the U.S.-Mexico border, provided infrastructure upgrades to shelters, as well as provided services that helped train social workers to detect and prevent sexual exploitation of immigrant and asylum-seeking children and teens.

In 2022, Lauren made an extraordinary donation of $1 million dollars which championed initiatives including This is About Humanity food-relief kitchen, a collaborative kitchen in conjunction with Fundacion Tijuana Sin Hambre and the International Community Foundation, that currently serves 3,100 meals to 19 shelters daily and is on track to serve 1 million meals a year.