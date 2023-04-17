Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Judy Blume & More Attend ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. Premiere

The film premieres on April 28.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Tonight, Lionsgate hosted a red carpet premiere for the highly anticipated film adaptation, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret at The Westwood Village Regency in Los Angeles.

Fans crowded all sides of the carpet awaiting the beloved author, Judy Blume, on whose novel the film is based, along with cast members Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham and Echo Kellum, writer/director/producer Kelly Fremon Craig, and producers James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, and Amy Brooks.

For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions.

In Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school.

She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films' Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 - Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La'auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.

Check out the photos here:

Judy Blume, Author/Producer

Judy Blume, Author/Producer

Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume, Author/Producer, Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams

Isol Young

Aidan Wojtak-Hissong

Sophia Bush

Elle Graham

Zach Brooks

Kate MacCluggage

Katherine Kupferer

