Photos: Inside the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season 4 Reunion

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo, streaming next day on Peacock.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

BravoTV.com has revealed the “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion Looks.

The reunion follows the show's explosive fourth season, featuring Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Monica Garcia, and Angie Katsanevas, along with friend Mary Cosby. Find out all of the informatino on the Housewives’ ensembles HERE.

The first look at the reunion follows the mid-season trailer, which gave a first look at the group's rama-filled trip to Bermuda. In the teaser, Rose says that Gay "exploited [her] sexuality" for her book and Katsanevas seemingly shatters a glass to get the group's attention.

Gay also teases "devastating" information that seemingly led to a "complete betrayal" due to what Marks said to Garcia.

Check out their reunion looks here:

Whitney Rose

Monica Garcia

Meredith Marks

Mary Cosby

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay

Angie Katsanevas



