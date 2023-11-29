Photos: Inside the MAY DECEMBER Screening in NYC With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore & More

A-List Stars from the theater, film and TV world who gathered in New York to attend a screening of Netflix’s May December.

Katie Couric moderated a conversation with the film’s cast and filmmakers Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, screenwriter Samy Burch and director Todd Haynes at The Whitby Hotel on Tuesday, November 28th.

Featured in the photos are Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Todd Haynes, Samy Burch, Michael J. Fox, Debra Messing, Peter Friedman, Sandra Bernhard, Michael Emerson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucas Hedges, Rebecca Hall, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Dianna Agron, and more.