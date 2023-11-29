Photos: Inside the MAY DECEMBER Screening in NYC With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore & More

May December streams on Netflix Friday, December 1.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

A-List Stars from the theater, film and TV world who gathered in New York to attend a screening of Netflix’s May December.

Katie Couric moderated a conversation with the film’s cast and filmmakers Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, screenwriter Samy Burch and director Todd Haynes at The Whitby Hotel on Tuesday, November 28th. 

Featured in the photos are Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Todd Haynes, Samy Burch, Michael J. Fox, Debra Messing, Peter Friedman, Sandra Bernhard, Michael Emerson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucas Hedges, Rebecca Hall, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Dianna Agron, and more.

Check out the photos here:

Photos: Inside the MAY DECEMBER Screening in NYC With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore & More
Natalie Portman

Charles Melton
Charles Melton

Todd Haynes
Todd Haynes

Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore

Katie Couric
Katie Couric

Cynthia Rowley
Cynthia Rowley

Peter Friedman
Peter Friedman

Sandra Bernhard
Sandra Bernhard

Lucas Hedges
Lucas Hedges

Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz

Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox

Photos by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix



